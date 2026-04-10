Assam: Rangia records 87.17% voter turnout despite heavy rain

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Polling in the 31 No. Rangia constituency on Thursday ended peacefully. Despite heavy rain, voters, irrespective of age and gender, came out to cast their votes. Later, when the weather cleared, women, first voters, and senior citizens were also seen voting enthusiastically in every polling station.

The voting process was completely peaceful except for a few minor incidents. According to official data, there was a record 87.17 percent voter turnout in Rangia, which is expected to rise further. Two-time Rangia MLA and BJP candidate Bhabesh Kalita voted at the Majgaon Primary School polling station in Kamalpur constituency, while Congress candidate Pranjit Choudhury voted along with his wife at Puthimari College polling station in Rangia constituency.

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