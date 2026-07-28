Assam: Rangia SSB conducts free medical camp for border villagers, 195 benefit

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 24th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, organised a free medical and health camp under Medical Civic Action Programme at No 2, 3, and No. 1 Borangajuli and Nalapara Chowk in the Indo-Bhutan Border area under the leadership of Dr Bandana Devi Kharibam, Deputy Commandant (Medical). The medical team of the 24th Battalion provided health check-ups, medical consultations, and essential healthcare services to the villagers. Free medicines were also distributed to the beneficiaries. A total of 195 beneficiaries, including 76 men, 87 women, and 30 children, attended the medical camp. The camp was organised under the guidance of HK Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion, SSB, Rangia.

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