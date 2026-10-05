Assam: Rangiya Railway Division concludes Rajbhasha Pakhwada

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The closing ceremony of the Official Language Fortnight (Rajbhasha Pakhwada) of the Rangiya Division of Northeast Frontier Railway was held at the divisional office on Saturday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anant Sadashiv chaired the programme, held in the conference room-cum-Hindi library. Additional Chief Official Language Officer-cum-Additional Divisional Railway Manager Ajay Kumar Singh and staff members from various departments attended the event. Senior Official Language Officer Ganesh Prasad anchored the programme.

A special quiz and word-processing competition were organised for officers, who participated enthusiastically and demonstrated their proficiency in Hindi and practical knowledge of the official language.

A meeting of the Divisional Official Language Implementation Committee was also held as part of the closing ceremony. Discussions focused on the implementation of the official language policy across the division, the use of Hindi in day-to-day administrative work and measures to promote its use.

Cash prizes and certificates were distributed to officers and employees who secured positions in various Hindi competitions held during the fortnight.

Addressing the gathering, Sadashiv encouraged officers and employees to make maximum and effective use of Hindi in official duties. He said the official language was not merely a means of communication but also an important medium for improving work efficiency and public service.

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