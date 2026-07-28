Assam: Rani CRPF celebrates 88th Raising Day with patriotic spirit

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The 175 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated its 88th Raising Day with great enthusiasm and dignity at its battalion headquarters on Monday. The programme began with tributes to the martyrs, who were honoured with full military respect. This was followed by a Sainik Sammelan (troops' conference) chaired by Commandant Nand Kishore Kumar Prasad.

Addressing the gathering, the Commandant highlighted the glorious history, remarkable achievements, and the CRPF's vital role in safeguarding the nation. To mark the occasion, the battalion also organised volleyball competitions, cultural programmes, and a traditional community feast for officers, personnel, and their families.

Commandant Prasad expressed gratitude to all officers, subordinate officers, jawans and their families for their participation. He also appreciated the cultural team and organisers for making the event a success. Among those present were Assistant Commandant Ishita, Second-in-Command Mridul Mohan, Second-in-Command Amit Sinha, Deputy Commandant Virat Kumar Singh, Assistant Commandant Lalit Ashok Ahadve, besides other officers and personnel of the battalion.

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