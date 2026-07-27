CRPF Marks 88th Raising Day with Tributes to Courage and Selfless Service

Guwahati: Today, the Central Reserve Police Force is celebrating its 88th Raising Day celebrating the legacy and service of India's largest Central Armed Police Force. The force traces its origins to 27th July, 1939, when it was established as the Crown Representative's Police. In 1949, it was renamed the Central Reserve Police Force.

Today, on the occasion, CRPF Director General G.P. Singh extended his warm wishes to the entire CRPF family and reaffirmed the force's unwavering commitment to protecting the nation and addressing internal security challenges. In his message, he praised the dedication and professionalism of CRPF personnel serving across the country.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to the force through a post on twitter. He saluted the CRPF personnel for their courage, compassion and steadfast dedication, highlighting their vital role not only in safeguarding the nation but also in assisting people affected by the ongoing floods in Assam. He expressed his gratitude to the jawans for their selfless service and continued commitment to the country's security and humanitarian efforts.