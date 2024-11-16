Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass Inaugurates Chaolung Sukapha Udyog Rice Mill in Demow

A correspondent

DEMOW: Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, inaugurated a rice mill named Chaolung Sukapha Udyog in Sukanpukhuri Gohain Gaon of the Demow Constituency. The mill was inaugurated in the presence of Sushanta Borgohain, Thowra MLA, on Thursday.

He appeals to the farmers to cultivate more paddy and mustard in the coming days. In the programme, Anjurani Baishya Das, Joint Commissioner of the Tax Department, and officials of the Agriculture Department, along with other officials, were present. On the other hand, Ranjeet Kumar Das, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, also inaugurated a 5000 sq ft Paddy Procurement Centre in Dehajan, Demow, on Thursday.

