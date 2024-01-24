Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass Spearheads Ration Card Distribution Event in South Salmara Mankachar

MANKACHAR: In a commendable effort to ensure food security and alleviate the struggles of qualifying families, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs for the Government of Assam, took center stage at a significant event in the South Salmara Mankachar district. The occasion marked the distribution of 11,702 ration cards among deserving beneficiaries, providing them with essential support in meeting their nutritional needs.

The event witnessed the active participation of Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam, underlining the collaborative efforts of both state and local representatives in addressing the crucial issue of food accessibility. The presence of District Collector Rahul Kumar Gupta and various other dignitaries added to the significance of the occasion, highlighting the collective commitment towards welfare initiatives.

The distribution event, held in South Salmara Mankachar, drew a massive crowd comprising thousands of residents eager to benefit from the government's outreach efforts. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation and gratitude as families gathered to receive their ration cards, a vital lifeline in securing their daily sustenance.

Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, in his address to the assembled crowd, emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring that no family goes without the basic necessity of food. He acknowledged the challenges faced by many and reiterated the importance of such initiatives in fostering social inclusivity and equitable distribution of resources.

Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam commended the collaborative efforts between the state and local administrations, stressing the need for sustained initiatives to uplift the underprivileged sections of society. The MLA highlighted the positive impact of the ration card distribution on the overall well-being of the community.

District Collector Rahul Kumar Gupta lauded the efficient coordination that led to the successful execution of the event. He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, emphasizing the pivotal role of such initiatives in strengthening the social fabric and promoting a sense of collective responsibility.

As the distribution concluded, the beneficiaries left with not just ration cards but also a sense of hope and assurance. The event served as a testament to the government's commitment to inclusive development, touching the lives of thousands in the South Salmara Mankachar district. The collaborative spirit exhibited by the officials and the community reflected a shared vision of a more resilient and well-supported society.