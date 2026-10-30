Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass visits Barpeta residence of Bilas Bharali

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: Following the murder incident that took place at Guwahati's Hotel Bilas Inn, the residents of Barpeta remain deeply submerged in grief. The Barpeta Traders' Association kept the business establishments of the area closed for five hours on Thursday, praying for the eternal peace of the deceased.

At a time when a section of advocates has stood in support of the accused, the Barpeta Bar Association sought justice for the unfortunate family on Thursday, demanding punishment for the guilty. On the other hand, a section of people in Barpeta created a stir in the town, demanding appropriate punishment for the guilty.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, arrived at the residence of Bilas Bharali in Issapurhati, Barpeta, and expressed his condolences to the family.

Speaking to the media, Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, "This is an extremely unfortunate and brutal incident. The way an aristocratic business family of Barpeta has been devastated like this has pained everyone. I have come to check on the family. We must keep faith in the law. I firmly believe that the court will hand down the ultimate punishment to the guilty in such a sensational incident."

Speaker Dass added that the government stands with the family, and urged the family to remain free from apprehension. Regarding accused Ghanakanta Gogoi possessing a weapon, Speaker Dass stated that had the government been aware of it, it would have been seized earlier. Since there was no weapon permit issued by the Government of Assam, the police were unaware of it.

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