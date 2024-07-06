Assam: Ranjit Dutta Visits Relief Camps, Interacts With Residents

Jamugurihat: Recently reelected Member of Parliament from the Sonitpur Lok Sabha Constituency, Ranjit Dutta visited flood relief camps of the Jamugurihat in a bid to take stock of the conditions of the citizens residing there.

Member of Parliament Ranjit Dutta visited relief camps in Jamugurihat on Friday and assured continued support for the affected people of the region. Ranjit Dutta also assessed the flood situation and the needs of the affected people. The member of parliament visited the Panpur High School, where flood victims were seeking shelter due to the devastating floods of the Brahmaputra. During his visit, he interacted with the flood victims to ensure they had received all essential government supplies, including adequate food and medical care.

It must be noted that members of parliaments elected from Assam have returned to their respective constituencies before the end of the session to take care of the flood-affected people in their constituencies. They interacted with the inmates in the shelter camps and ensured that flood-affected people received all necessary supplies as required.

Previously Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Dibrugarh town of Assam and took stock of the flood situation. Residents of Dibrugarh have been facing severe problems because of urban flooding.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the flood situation in Dibrugarh town on Friday morning. The situation has remained largely unchanged in many parts of Dibrugarh over the last few days. Urban flooding has slightly receded in some localities, but several areas are still significantly affected by the waters.

The Chief Minister, who inspected the flood situation in Majuli the previous day and stayed overnight in Dibrugarh, visited HS Road in Dibrugarh on Friday morning. During this visit, he also inspected the main drainage of Dibrugarh and expressed his commitment towards taking all necessary measures to promptly address the issue. The flood has severely disrupted the lives of the citizens, submerging their homes and triggering a scarcity of essential items such as food and drinking water.