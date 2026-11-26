Guwahati: Assam ranked second among Indian states in the Environment category of the Centre for Science and Environment's (CSE) State of India's Environment 2026 report, securing 66.32 points across 48 sustainability indicators. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the achievement on Thursday, November 26.

Assam finished second in the Environment category, narrowly trailing Goa in the latest assessment published by the Centre for Science and Environment.

According to the reported rankings, Goa led with 66.69 points, while Assam followed with 66.32. Andhra Pradesh secured third place with 63.67 points, followed by Tripura at 61.72 and Odisha at 61.26.

The assessment covered 48 sustainability indicators, providing a comparative evaluation of environmental performance across Indian states.

The State of India's Environment report is an annual publication that evaluates states across environment, agriculture, public health and infrastructure using official datasets.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the state's ranking through a post on X on Thursday. In his post, Sarma credited the state's forest conservation, land reclamation and wildlife protection initiatives for its environmental progress.

He wrote, "Assam ranks 2nd in India in the Environment category of CSE's State of India's Environment 2026 report (@down2earthindia)... We have reclaimed 18,000+ hectares of forest land, expanded protected areas and stepped up wildlife protection and afforestation."

The Chief Minister's statement highlighted the government's reported efforts to recover forest land, expand protected areas and strengthen afforestation activities.

Assam has reclaimed more than 18,000 hectares of forest land. The Chief Minister also pointed to the expansion of protected areas and increased efforts towards wildlife protection as part of the state's environmental initiatives.

Afforestation has been another major component of the government's reported activities. The background information accompanying the announcement records that Assam planted more than 1.02 crore saplings in June 2026.

These initiatives form part of the environmental measures cited by the state government following its second-place ranking. The results put the state's forest reclamation, protected area expansion and afforestation efforts in focus.

Assam's second-place position gives the state recognition in the Environment category of the 2026 assessment.

The ranking reflects its performance across the report's 48 sustainability indicators. The state government has highlighted forest land reclamation, wildlife protection and afforestation as key areas of its environmental work.