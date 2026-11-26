Guwahati: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Thursday, November 26, 2026, reminded Netflix to block Pakistan-origin content from streaming in India, ahead of the December 4 global premiere of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

The move follows demands from Indian film industry organizations to prevent the series from reaching Indian audiences.

The Thursday reminder comes after Netflix released the trailer of its Pakistani original series on Tuesday, November 24.

The MIB had originally issued an advisory on May 8, 2025, directing OTT platforms operating in India to stop streaming Pakistani entertainment content.

The directive followed the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, in the ministry's advisory timeline.

Netflix had reportedly given an assurance in June 2025 following the ministry's initial communication.

The latest reminder places the streaming platform under renewed pressure as the December 4 premiere approaches.

The upcoming series features Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan and is a Netflix MENA original production. Its November 24 trailer release triggered objections from Indian film industry organizations, which called for the show to be blocked from streaming in India.

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24, demanding stronger action against Pakistani entertainment content.

In the letter, Gupta said, "We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always."

The association's demand includes a permanent legal framework with severe penalties for platforms that show Pakistani content in India. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also opposed the series' potential release in India.

Its president, B.N. Tiwari, warned that the organization would take action against Netflix productions if the platform streams the Pakistani show locally.

Speaking to PTI, Tiwari said, "If it releases in India, we will ensure that shooting of all Netflix projects is stopped here. We want to object to the Pakistani show."

FWICE represents 32 affiliated organizations, giving the proposed protest a wider industry dimension. The warning signals possible disruption to Netflix projects being filmed in India if the series becomes available to Indian viewers.

Netflix has not issued an official public statement regarding the latest MIB reminder.

The central issue is whether the platform will restrict the series from its Indian streaming catalogue while proceeding with its scheduled global premiere.

With the December 4 release date approaching, the ministry's reminder and the objections raised by AICWA and FWICE have placed the series' availability in India under scrutiny.