Assam: Rare Tortoise Found in Kusumtola Released at Historic Nagsankar Temple

JAMUGURIHAT: A rare kind of tortoise was recovered from Kusumtola on Tuesday and was later released at the historic Nagsankar Temple. According to information, one Tarun Bordoloi, a resident of Milanpur, Kusumtola had spotted the rare breed of tortoise in front of his house and brought it to his home. Later on, he released the tortoise in the pond of Nagsankar Temple in association with the local residents. The conscious people have praised the generosity shown by Tarun Bordoloi.

