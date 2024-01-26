Assam: Ration cards distributed to beneficiaries of West Karbi Anglong

Dongkamukam: KAAC chief Dr Tuliram on Thursday said that the present government is committed to providing ration cards to BPL families, constructing roads, building cancer hospital at Diphu, providing Ayushman cards, assistance to farmers etc. and other development activities.

He attended as a chief guest at a ceremoniously NFSA cards distribution programme at Dongkamukam, Waisong Stadium West Karbi Anglong. “I’m hopeful that without no protest or movement autonomous state for us will be created,” Tuliram said. 4,159 cards were ceremonially distributed under No: 111 Rongkhang LAC and altogether 1,26000 NFSA despatch in the twin hills districts.

He further added that besides giving PMAY yojna to poor families as given by the central government, the state government has also initiated chief minister awaz plus amounting Rs 140,000.00 to poor families to build house. Arunodoi 3 will be launch soon, he finally said.

MP Horensing Bey in his address to the gathering informed about PM Modi’s dream saying that he wanted our country to be one among the top four countries both in militarily, economically etc. after decades. ‘For this reason he wanted every family of our country to be sweet and sound economically’ he also said.

The distribution program was also attended by MLA’s Rupsing Teron, Bidhyasing Engleng, Dhorsing Ronghang KAAC EMs, MACs and Board Chairmen, DC West Karbi Anglong Krishna Barua and large beneficiaries.

