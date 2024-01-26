Morigaon District Women and Child Development Department on occasion of National Girl Child day honoured 20 successful women and teenagers

Morigaon: Morigaon District Women and Child Development Department organized a reception in conjunction with National Girl Child Week at the meeting room of District Commissioner’s Office on Thursday. 20 successful women in various fields were formally honoured at the function.

Speaking at the meeting, District Commissioner Devashish Sharma said that every person should recognize the sacrifices of mothers and sisters at every moment of life. “In our society, a girl is often taught from an early age to be a good wife and to respect others. We must teach a girl to move forward in the struggle of life with self-reliance. He expressed concern over increase in the number of breast and uterine cancer cases in the Northeast and said, “Papumpare in Arunachal Pradesh has the highest number of uterine cancer cases in the country. It is very regrettable that a lot of women conceal their illnesses from others because they prioritise their children and houses. We need to change the perception that men will only earn and women will do all the housework,” he said.

He urged everyone to treat the girls of the society with respect. District Development Commissioner Devayani Chowdhury also said that both men and women should show respect to each other in an emotional atmosphere. Speaking at the meeting, Superintendent of Police Hemant Kumar Das said 40 per cent of the cases registered at the police stations are against women and daughters. He urged people to contact the toll-free number 112 immediately if any crime is committed against women. 20 successful and enterprising women and girls who have established themselves through various departmental schemes and their own work were felicitated at the function.

