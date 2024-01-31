Assam: Re-union-cum-felicitation programme at Goalpara Unity Club

Goalpara: The Unity Club of Goalpara town which was established way back in 1962, organized a re-union-cum-felicitation programme for the veteran members and family members associated with it since its inception.

Senior advocate and president of Goalpara district Asom Gana Parishad, Jiten Das, former vice principal of Goalpara College A.S. Rafikuddin Ahmed, author and retired professor Dr. Mosaraf-uddin-Ahmed, distinguished physician Dr. Alakananda Choudhury , former state hockey player Nurul Hussain, football player Khabiruddin Ahmed and many others were present on the occasion. The meeting also mourned a minute and paid tribute to those of its valuable members who have already left for their heavenly abode.

The present committee also lauded the service to the society provided by the expired members and felicitated their wives who were also invited to grace the occasion. A formal introduction to the new generation members, mainly the off springs of the veteran club members was held and they were given responsibility to carry forward the legacy of the club. The Unity Club of Goalpara town has been a front runner organization of the district leaving its footprint in every aspect of life including social, cultural, political and above all sports.

