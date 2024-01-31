Assam: Life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in Dibrugarh town

DIBRUGARH: A life size statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in the heart of Dibrugarh town at Thana Charali area on Monday evening on the eve of the 76th death anniversary of the father of the nation. The Mahatma Gandhi park where the statue has been installed has also been completely renovated with water fountain and illumination.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli unveiled the statue in the presence of Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Dibrugarh Municipal Board chairman Saikat Patra, vice chairman Ujjal Phukon and others. The entire cost of the project including the statue, water fountain, lighting and park renovation incurred an expenditure of Rs 12 lakh. The project was implemented by the Dibrugarh Municipal Board.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Rameswar Teli spoke about the role of Mahatma Gandhi in attaining India’s independence and his ideals that continue to inspire generations.

“Mahatma Gandhi was the guiding light of our freedom movement struggle and his philosophy of non-violence and truth remains relevant today. This statue will serve as a constant reminder of his vision for a united and harmonious India. The statue will serve as a constant source of inspiration for us and the future generations to uphold his values.” The citizens of Dibrugarh also expressed their appreciation for the project.

Also Read: Assam: 44th edition of Golpo-Kotha programme held in Sootea

Also Watch: