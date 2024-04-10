Assam: Real-time surveillance upped in Rangia election district

Rangia: Surveillance teams, law enforcement and regulatory agencies across Rangia election district is maintaining strict vigil 24/7 to crack down on all illegal transactions of cash, liquor, drugs etc. as the countdown starts for April 26 – the second phase poll day.

In total, 16 Flying Squad Team (FST), 16 Static Surveillance Team(SST) and 4 Video Surveillance Team (VST) have been deployed at various locations across Rangia to ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral process. The FSTs and SSTs under Kamalpur and Rangia assembly constituencies are conducting strategic as well as random checks at select locations including market places, highways etc. So far, approximate seizure made by the Excise Department includes I/D - 34 litres, F/W – 550 Kgs, IMFL – 127 BL, Beer – 20.3 BL, among others.

A cash seizure of Rs 2.5 lakhs was made today by one SST at Kamalpur. GPS have also been installed in the vehicles of all the surveillance teams for gathering of real-time data and to deal with any untoward situation.

A control room has been set up with personnel manning duties assigned specifically for monitoring complaints on violation of Model Code of Conduct, expenditure related illegal activities etc. Swift actions are being taken depending on the nature of the complaint received.

Additionally, monitoring by FSTs and SSTs is also being done through the cVigil Investigator App. To report on any kind of violation in regards to Model Code of Conduct and expenditure related to the upcoming election, the citizens can also download the cVigilApp. The speciality of the app is that it only allows Live Photo/ Video recording with auto location capture from within the app to ensure digital evidence for flying squads to act upon in a time-bound manner.

Also Read: Assam: Major Drug Bust at Guwahati Railway Station; GRP Apprehends Man with 4 Kilograms of Opium

Also Watch: