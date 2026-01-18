Assam: Reckless e-rickshaws damaging vehicles raises alarm in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: Unregulated movement of e-rickshaws in Pathsala town has emerged as a serious safety concern, with residents alleging frequent violations of traffic rules and a complete absence of speed control.

Locals claim that many e-rickshaw drivers operate their vehicles at high speed despite e-rickshaws being light vehicles with limited braking control. “A speedy e-rickshaw cannot be controlled easily. Any small mistake can lead to a major accident,” said a resident, expressing fear for pedestrians and schoolchildren.

According to residents, there are thousands of e-rickshaws operating in the town, many of which are being driven by individuals who lack proper knowledge of traffic rules and safe driving practices. The situation is further aggravated by the absence of a fixed speed limit and weak enforcement on busy roads and market areas.

People have also alleged that the concerned authorities have failed to effectively regulate the growing number of e-rickshaws or take strict action against traffic violations. Despite repeated complaints, no concrete steps have been taken to check overspeeding, improper parking, or reckless driving.

Demanding immediate intervention, residents have called for a ban or strict regulation on light e-rickshaw vehicles in congested areas of Pathsala. They have urged the administration and traffic police to introduce speed limits, mandatory training for drivers, and regular checks to prevent accidents.

If the issue is not addressed promptly, locals fear that the rising number of accidents and near-miss incidents could pose a serious threat to public safety in the town.

Also Read: Assam: E-rickshaws banned at night in Sivasagar to prevent accidents