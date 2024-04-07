Assam: Reconciliation of candidates’ expenditure documents held in Golaghat Circuit House

GOLAGHAT: The first expenditure reconciliation meeting was held at the conference hall of Golaghat Circuit House on Friday under the chairmanship of expenditure observer of No. 10 Kaziranga HPC, Laxman Singh Gurjar, IRS for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.

The meeting examined the expenditure documents of the candidates of the parliamentary constituency in the presence of candidates and representatives of the candidates. The expenditure observer urged the accounting teams to keep the registration documents LAC wise without any discrepancy. Along with this, the expenditure observer announced the dates for the next expenditure reconciliation meeting. Three candidates were absent in today’s meeting.

