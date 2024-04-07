Election General Observer for Silchar LS Constituency, Anil Meshram reviews poll preparedness

SILCHAR: Election General Observer for Silchar LS Constituency, Anil Meshram, IAS on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming parliamentary election, 2024 scheduled to be held on April 26 and gone through steps taken for conduct of election in transparent and peaceful manner in the district. Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, RO-cum-DEO stated that the district is all set to conduct the parliamentary election in a fair and peaceful manner.

Earlier on the day, Observer Anil Meshram visited MCC, MCMC, control room, strong room at ISTT, and SVEEP cell to oversee the activities and reviewed the functioning of all the cells and preparation made by the district to carry out the LS election in free and fair manner, stated a press release.

