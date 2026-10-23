Assam Records Botanical Rediscovery After 204 Years, Two New Fish Species Found

Guwahati: In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the rediscovery of Ardisia colorata, a shrub that had remained unrecorded for more than two centuries, alongside the discovery of two fish species, Gitchak nakana and Rakthamichthys anchi, living in subterranean habitats. "Lost for 204 years. Rediscovered in Assam. And below ground, two species new to science," the Chief Minister said, underlining the ecological significance of the findings.

The identification of the two subterranean fishes in wells in Goalpara also highlights the importance of underground aquatic ecosystems, which often remain poorly explored compared with rivers, wetlands and other surface-water habitats. (IANS)

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