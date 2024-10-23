Assam: Red Shield Badminton Tournament Wraps Up with Spectacular Finale in Tinsukia

The gala event boasted of various cultural and martial arts performances, including a fantastic band display at the fag end.

The tournament saw some great young talent on the view. Noimikha Saikia bagged the first position under the Under 15 Girls category, while Hrishikesh Gogoi grabbed the Under 15 Boys category. Under the 19 categories, Avikaa Borgohain and Produnya Bhuyan won in the Girls and Boys categories respectively.

Winners in each category were awarded cash awards of ₹50,000, and runners-up received ₹25,000. The event was graced by the chief guest Major General Sameer Sharan Kartikeya, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding Red Shield Division.

While taking appreciation for the success of the tournament, he appreciates the Indian Army's focus on welfare activities, sports development, and empowerment in Upper Assam. He also spoke about the upcoming Capt Jintu Gogoi Football Tournament in January 2025 where the best football players in the region will get a chance to bloom.

He expressed his gratitude to Assam Badminton Association, Tinsukia Railway Division, Tinsukia District Sports Association, and the Tinsukia Development Authority for their invaluable support in making the tournament a grand success.

The Red Shield Badminton Tournament once again proved to be an important support machine for local talent, encouraging fitness and upholding sportsmanship among Assam youths. It reflects the ultimate commitment of the Indian Army towards community empowerment and providing opportunities for the people in that region.