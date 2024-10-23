Manipuri Diaspora Plays a Vital Role in Shaping the Future of Manipur

IMPHAL: The Association of Manipuri Diaspora (AMAND) Pune, held the 13th Annual General Meeting with a cultural program on Monday. Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam attended the program.

The chief guest pointed out that the Manipuri diaspora played an important role in building a better and more prosperous Manipur during the Annual General Meet, according to a press release.

Bimol Akoijam, ex-student of Poona University (Nowrosjee Wadia College), said the urban Manipuri diasporas not only from the cities of Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore but also abroad play a decisive role in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

He said many Manipuris who left the state come back here just to vote galvanized by one common hunger for change and leadership that served the needs of people. According to him, true leadership should be interested in the dignity and well-being of the Manipuris and the protection of the state more than fulfilling the ambitions of Delhi.

He says it's a movement of the people through democratic elections on issues related to the public that are free from money and power.

Akoijam also urged that the engagement of the Manipuri diaspora in the 2024 election cannot become a one-time exercise but would have indicated a shift toward brighter days in Manipur.