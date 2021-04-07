Assam Registers 683 Active COVID-19 Cases, Recovery Rate at 98.56%: NHM

GUWAHATI: With the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country, Assam also has seen a recent spike in the cases related to it, as the state reported fresh 683 active cases till April 6.

According to a notification from the Health and Family Welfare Department, National Health Mission, Assam (NHM) as per the present status of COVID-19 as on April 6, 2021- COVID-19 test conducted 14, 740, New cases detected- 92, Positivity rate- 0.62 %, Patients discharged- 34, Death 2.



Meanwhile, the active cases in Guwahati stand at 26 and that of Kamrup (R) at 5 respectively.



It is to be mentioned on April 6 a hotel in North Lakhimpur has been sealed by the district administration following the detection of COVID-19 positive for COVID-19 guest.



The case has been detected at the Hotel Maple Leaf after the guest who checked in into the hotel after coming from Delhi has been detected with the virus.



Following this, the district administration has also announced a mandatory RAT test for travellers arriving at Lilabari airport.



On the other hand, eleven students of DCB Girls' College in Jorhat tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.



Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati speaking to the media said that out of the 11 girls, three students who were supposed to appear for semester exams are kept in isolation in the hostel and will appear for exams from the hostel while eight girls have been kept under isolation at home.

The Assam Government of April 3 has issued a revised guideline, which is as follow:

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, the Government of Assam in the Health & Family Welfare Department will undertake the following steps -



1. All air passengers from Mumbai and Bengaluru disembarking in any airport in Assam will mandatorily need to carry a negative RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be verifiable using a QR code or otherwise.



2. Airlines are to allow boarding only to those passengers at Mumbai and Bengaluru, who are carrying the negative RT-PCR test report.



3. Any passenger from Mumbai and Bengaluru who arrives without a satisfactory RT-PCR test report will have to undergo paid COVID-19 testing at the airport and will wait in a designated location inside the airport premises at his own expense till his test result is available.



4. All passengers arriving in trains originating from or transiting through Maharashtra and/ or Karnataka will undergo screening for symptoms on arrival in railway stations in Assam. All symptomatic passengers will undergo the COVID-19 test, as per protocol.



5. There will also be random Rapid Antigen Testing of passengers from among those found to be asymptomatic.



6. If the test is positive, the passenger will shift to home isolation or hospital, as per treatment protocol. This order comes into force with immediate effect.



If the test is positive the passenger will shift to home isolation or hospital, as per treatment protocol.



This order will come into force with effect from 09/04/2021.





Also Read: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Tests Positive for COVID-19

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021: Celebrities Cast Their Votes