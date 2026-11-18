OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Swastikam, in collaboration with Humans of Volunteering (HOV), conducted a flood relief distribution drive in the Nepali Khuti area of Sivasagar district, Assam, providing essential relief kits to 350 flood-affected families in 5 villages on November 12. The distribution was conducted at three different locations in a single day to ensure timely assistance to affected households.

Sources from Swastikam said that the initiative was conceptualised and initiated by Humans of Volunteering, with Swastikam serving as the implementing partner, overseeing local coordination, logistics, and distribution.