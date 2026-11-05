Assam Remembers Dr. Bhupen Hazarika: Goalpara Leads Tributes on Maestro's 15th Death Anniversary

Goalpara: November 5, 2026, marks the solemn 15th death anniversary of the "Bard of Brahmaputra," Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Across the state, and particularly throughout the Goalpara district, a cascade of cultural and literary programs was set in motion to honor the immortal legacy of the musical icon.

The day also carries deep cultural weight as it marks the official culmination of the maestro's year-long birth centenary celebrations, which originally commenced in September 2025.

The central commemoration in Goalpara, spearheaded by the state's apex literary body, the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), drew thousands of admirers. The morning proceedings commenced with the hoisting of the Xabha flag by Goalpara District Xahitya Xabha President Jaychandra Nath, followed by a ceremonial lamp lighting and floral tributes laid before Dr. Hazarika's portrait.

In a bid to promote the singer's lifelong message of ecological harmony and brotherhood, a mass tree plantation drive was also led by Assam Gaurav awardee Upendra Rabha.

Paying glowing tribute to the icon, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to highlight the singer’s permanent place in the identity of the region. "Dr. Bhupen Hazarika is a name that echoes through every household in Assam and beyond," stated Chief Minister Sarma. "The Bharat Ratna awardee's contribution to Assam's cultural landscape is unparalleled."

The day-long events feature open public meetings, interactive panel discussions by renowned researchers, and musical tributes where local youths are rendering Hazarika’s legendary compositions.

As these events conclude locally, the state government prepares for the final grand finale of the birth centenary year, scheduled to be held later this month in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.