Assam Remembers Freedom Martyrs Kanaklata Baruah and Mukunda Kakati with Lamps and Saplings in Gohpur

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: On the occasion of Swahid Divas, deep tributes were paid on Sunday to the holy memory of the heroic martyrs Kanaklata Baruah and Mukunda Kakati—who sacrificed their lives in the nation’s freedom movement—under the initiative of the Gohpur Co-District Administration. On this occasion, Jintu Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Gohpur, lit lamps and paid homage at the joint statues of heroic martyr Kanaklata Baruah and Mukunda Kakati located at the banks of Gohpur’s Borpukhuri.

Later, lamps were lit at the statue of heroic martyr Kanaklata Baruah installed at Barangabari, along with the planting of tree saplings in her memory. Lamps were also lit at the statue of brave martyr Mukunda Kakati at Dhopabor to offer tributes to the sacred memory of these two great martyrs. Gohpur MLA Utpal Borah also paid tributes to the martyrs’ statues at Gohpur and Barangabari. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The indomitable courage, patriotism, and sacrifice of the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s freedom will always inspire our new generation to move forward on the path of patriotism, responsibility, and service to the nation”.

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