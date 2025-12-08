Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) secretary general unveils Kanaklata Barua statue in Bilasipara

A Correspondent

BILASIPARA: Debojit Bora, secretary general of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), unveiled the statue of martyr Kanaklata Baruah on Sunday, installed in the campus of Sankardev Shishu Aru Bidyaniketan, Bilasipara.

Eminent social worker Dr Kanulal Das bore the expenditure of construction of the statue. In this connection a general meeting of the well-wishers was held in the school hall with Dr Haricharan Das, president of the managing committee, in the chair.

