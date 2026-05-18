Assam Remembers Martyred Journalist and Human Rights Activist Parag Kumar Das on Death Anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Martyred journalist and human rights activist Parag Kumar Das was remembered at the Greater Bongaigaon Press Club on Sunday on the occasion of his death anniversary.

The programme began with the President of the press club, Sujit Kumar Ray, lighting a lamp before the portrait of the Late journalist and paying tribute to him. Later, General Secretary Dharam Ranjan Roy and other members of the club also offered floral tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Sujit Kumar Ray said that May 17 is a ‘black day’ in the history of Assam as Parag Kumar Das was shot dead at Rajgarh in Guwahati in 1996. He said that the people of Assam have been long demanding strict punishment for the killers, but justice is yet to be delivered.

Also Read: Assam Remembers Fearless Journalist Parag Kumar Das on 30th Death Anniversary in Sivasagar