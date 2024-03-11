ASSAM: Assamese Music Industry and cultural enthusiasts mourns the loss of a veteran legend as renowned composer Nanda Banerjee sadly passed away at the age of 68. After a long battle with heart disease, Banerjee’s sudden demise has left a huge void in the cultural community in the entire state of Assam and among those who follow his work tragectory.

The news of Nanda Banerjee’s death shocked the state as reports surfaced that she had fallen unconscious in his bathroom before being rushed to a private hospital in Guwahati. Despite of efforts at revival, Banerjee slipped into obscurity, leaving behind a music legacy that many admire. Throughout his illustrious career, Nanda Banerjee showcased his musical talent through soulful singing and heartfelt singing.

His influence of music truly extended beyond the borders of Assam thus firmly establishing him as a beloved figure in the wider Indian music scene. As the artistic fraternity and the consolations of Banerjee's countless admirers collapse, it is clear that his legacy will live on. It will truly bring timeless melodies and sentiments to the music scene of Assam.

