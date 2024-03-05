Former congress president of Lakhimpur District Adivasi Women’s Cell Shobhadani Lohar passes away

LAKHIMPUR: Former president of Lakhimpur District Adivasi Women’s Cell of the Congress party, Shobhadani Lohar breathed her last at around 4:05 am on Sunday. She is the permanent inhabitant of Harmoti under Lakhimpur district. She had been suffering from nephrological problems for a couple of years. Shobhadani Lohar, who was a popular and altruistic social worker, rendered her service to the society as the president of the Harmoti Gaon Panchayat under Lakhimpur district. She also served the Congress party as the president of Karunabari Block Mahila Congress and holding office at various levels of the party. After getting the information about the demise of the Congress leader, a delegation of the party, comprised of Lakhimpur District Congress Committee (LDCC) administrative general secretary Gangajyoti Tayegam, Lakhimpur Nagar Block Congress president Hemchandra Baruah, Harmoti Mandal Congress president Nabin Pegu expressed condolence.

