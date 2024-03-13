ASSAM: Noted novelist and short story writer Arun Goswami breathed his last at Mission Hospital in Jorhat today. He was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for several days in Jorhat. The literary luminary fell into a longed illness on Tuesday night, leading to a harsh time in Assamese literature and has succumed to his illness. Arun Goswami was born in Dergaon, Assam. 80-year-old Goswami was admired by many for his provocative storytelling and sharp social commentary.

Arun Goswami had received global recognition for his enormous contribution to literature, especially the world record for the longest book, Arun Goswami as a writer had wrote spanning an impressive 10,000 pages and his works were revered for for capturing the essence of the times and portraying the complexities of society in unparalleled detail. Throughout his illustrious career, Arun Goswami remained a beacon of social responsibility, addressing urgent issues such as the insurgency in Assam through his writings.

He was known for his unflinching honesty and directness, fearlessly dealing with important issues that affected his readers from afar. He was quite a well known personality in terms of his writing and though provoking literatures. Among his extensive works, "Kalakshana" and "Salant Biborini" emerged as masterpieces, earning him widespread acclaim and solidifying Goswami’s status as a literary hero. In addition to his role as a writer, Arun Goswami also made successful and important contributions as a political analyst. The death of legendary writer Arun Goswami leaves a void in Assam literature, but his legacy as a prolific writer and astute social commentator will continue to inspire generations to come. He is remembered by the state not only for his writing skills but also for his unwavering determination to shed light on the nuances of society and champion a true cause through writing.