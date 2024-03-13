Assam: Congress Seeks Supreme Court Stay on CAA Rules

GUWAHATI: The Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, has filed an interlocutory application with the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the rules issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

In the application, Saikia also opposed the CAA passed by Parliament on December 12, 2019. This law aims to provide citizenship to people who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014.

The Congress leader argued that the rules introduced classification based on religion and country, which, in his view, fails the manifest arbitrariness test established in the case of Shayara Bano vs Union of India (2017) 9 SCC 1.