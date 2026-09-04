Assam: Repair work on Hajo-Nalbari road progressing in full swing

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The long-standing transportation problems faced by commuters along the important Amingaon-Hajo road under National Highway 427 are gradually moving towards resolution, with repair work on the severely damaged stretches now progressing at full speed.

Several reports highlighting the deplorable condition of the road had earlier been published by The Sentinel. For a long time, the dilapidated condition of the road caused considerable hardship to residents, students, business communities, and daily commuters travelling between the Hajo and Nalbari areas.

The Amingaon-Hajo road has been brought under the expansion plan of National Highway 427. However, upgrading the entire stretch with complete infrastructure will take some time. In the meantime, emergency repair work has been undertaken to reduce the difficulties faced by commuters.

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