Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act: Muslim marriage registrars of Cachar district appeal government to rethink

Silchar: Reacting sharply against the state cabinet decision to repeal the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act, 1935, Muslim marriage registrars of the Cachar district had appealed to the government to rethink the move. Maintaining that the Act had been in force in the entire country and hence Assam should not repeal it. Asserting that the they appreciate the performance of the State government and even the step to shut down the madrassas was welcomed, they said, the decision to relieve all the 94 Muslim registrars would leave them jobless.

Former MLA Moulana Ataur Rahman Majharbhuiyan, on the other hand, said, the State government should not overlook the religious sentiment of the muslims who constituted 35 per cent of the total population of the state. Majharbhuiyan, who was also the general secretary of the North East Nadwatut Tamir, an influential islamic organisation, said the government should convene a debate in the Assembly before taking such drastic decision in the Cabinet. The 89-year-old Act was repealed by the BJP with the ulterior motive to divide the society on religious line and to reap dividend in the next election, Majharbhuiyan said.

