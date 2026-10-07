Assam: Repeated thefts raise concerns at Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital quarters

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Repeated incidents of theft and burglary at the residential quarters of doctors of Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital (KMCH) at Besorgaon have raised serious concern over the security of the medical institution. On the evening of October 4, the thieves entered the residential quarters of four doctors of KMCH and stole valuable belongings. According to information, thieves allegedly broke open the doors of the quarters of Dr Baby Kakati, Dr Satyabrat Bora, Dr Sriparna Bhattacharya, and Dr Biju Islary and entered the residences.

Earlier, on May 31, 2026, thieves allegedly broke into the quarters of doctors and stole valuables worth around Rs 15 lakh, including approximately Rs 5 lakh in cash. The affected quarters reportedly included those of Dr Pranjal Kalita and Dr Asha Saikia, a husband-and-wife duo, as well as Dr Wahida and Dr Jilly Basumatary. They urged the authorities and police to strengthen security around the doctors’ quarters and take prompt steps to identify and apprehend those involved in the thefts.

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