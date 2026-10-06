Assam: Temple theft suspects missing in Pathsala jungle

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Police have launched a search operation in Pathsala after a suspected temple thief allegedly jumped into a jungle near the railway station while attempting to escape. According to sources, the suspect has remained missing for around 12 hours, prompting police to conduct an extensive search of the jungle and surrounding areas. As per reports, the suspect allegedly stole gold from a Hanuman temple in Pathsala before fleeing from the spot. Locals have also used drone cameras to assist in the search for the suspect. However, the suspected thief remains untraced at the time of filing this report.

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