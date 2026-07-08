Assam Reports 15.43 Lakh Registered Unemployed as Youth Migration for Jobs Rises

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The rising number of unemployed people in Assam and the increasing migration of youth to other states in search of jobs have become major concerns. According to information presented in the Assam Legislative Assembly, the state had 1,543,350 registered unemployed persons as of June 30, 2026.

Due to the lack of employment opportunities in Assam, a large number of young people have moved to other states for work. However, they are not always safe there. Official data from the Home and Political Department shows that under the Shraddhanjali Scheme, launched on October 1, 2025, the bodies of 354 workers and students from Assam who died outside the state were brought back to Assam at government expense up to July 1, 2026. These deaths were caused by various illnesses and road accidents.

The figures highlight the difficult conditions faced by many Assamese people who leave the state in search of employment and education.

The Assembly was also informed that Assam has 7,873,658 registered workers. The government has fixed the following daily wages for workers directly employed: unskilled workers- Rs 405.52, semi-skilled workers: Rs 471.44, skilled workers/clerical staff- Rs 589.34, and highly skilled workers- Rs 758.08.

For workers employed through contractors, the daily wages are: unskilled workers- Rs 395.00, semi-skilled workers- Rs 458.00, skilled workers/clerical staff- Rs 553.00, skilled (non-ITI) workers- Rs 585.00, and highly skilled workers- Rs 727.00.

These details were presented in the Assembly by Labour Welfare Minister Rameswar Teli. However, the minister also admitted that the Labour Welfare Department currently has no specific scheme or programme to provide employment to registered workers within Assam.

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