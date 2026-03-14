BJYM West Karbi Anglong Yuva Sammelan: KAAC Chief Promises Financial Aid for Unemployed Youth After 2026 Election

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of West Karbi Anglong held a daylong Yuva Sammelan at Langsudo playground in Dongkamukam on Friday, drawing hundreds of youths from the 111 Rongkhang and 112 Amri Legislative Assembly constituencies.
Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang attended as chief guest and used the occasion to make a key pre-election promise — assuring the gathering that thousands of unemployed youths in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong would be provided one-time financial assistance after the Assam Assembly Election 2026.
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Dr Ronghang highlighted the BJP government's educational initiatives, noting that students from Lower Primary to Post Graduate levels had been provided admissions, uniforms, textbooks, and sanitary pads free of cost during the party's tenure. He also pointed to government recruitments conducted purely on merit as evidence of transparent governance.
He appealed to youths and first-time voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.