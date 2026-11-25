Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, highlighted a decline in reported crimes against women across the state. On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, he called for collective societal action to build a safer environment for women. He reiterated the government's focus on improving women's safety.

"A safer Assam for every woman is a goal we work towards every day... Let us stand together for a society where no woman has to live in fear," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also called for collective responsibility, emphasizing that creating a society free from violence against women requires participation beyond government institutions.

He places women's safety at the centre of the state's public message on Wednesday, the annual international observance designated by the United Nations.

According to the figures highlighted by Sarma, the reported crime rate against women in Assam dropped from 154.3 to 25.3 cases per lakh population.

The decline marks a substantial change in the state's reported crime figures. Assam's overall crime rate also registered a fall of nearly 68%, decreasing from 379 to 121.5 cases per lakh population.

These figures featured prominently in the Chief Minister's public statement, which focused on the state's progress in addressing crime and improving safety.

Assam had previously faced scrutiny over its position in National Crime Records Bureau data on crimes against women. The latest figures highlighted by the Chief Minister present a different picture of the state's reported crime trends.

The Chief Minister also highlighted improvements in judicial performance, particularly in charge sheet and conviction rates. By September 2026, Assam's charge sheet rate had reached 87.66%, while its conviction rate had risen to 30.88%.

These figures provide additional context to the government's account of its efforts to address crime. The charge sheet rate reflects the proportion of cases resulting in charge sheets, while the conviction rate indicates the share of cases resulting in convictions.

The figures were highlighted alongside the decline in reported crimes against women and the overall state crime rate.

Assam's recent anti-child marriage drives and legal reforms under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) form part of the wider context surrounding the state's crime-related measures.

The Government of Assam and Assam Police are also among the key state institutions involved in law enforcement and implementing measures against crime.

However, the Chief Minister's statement also stressed that women's safety cannot depend on government action alone. His appeal for collective societal participation comes during the United Nations' annual observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the associated 16 Days of Activism.

The United Nations designates this particular day draw attention to violence against women and the need for collective action.

Sarma used the occasion to highlight Assam's reported crime figures and call for a society in which women can live without fear.