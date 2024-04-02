Assam: Rescued Exotic Birds And Animals Kept In Quarantine In State Zoo

GUWAHATI: Over 52 exotic birds and animals have been rescued by the Assam Police with the help of forest officials near the Mizoram border in Hailakandi on March 29.



A team of forest guards from Hailakandi has handed over these exotic species to the state zoo after they were rescued.

The rescued wildlife include 44 red and blue lories, five black lories, two rufous hornbills and a babirusa swine, which were being smuggled in from Indonesia through Myanmar to Mizoram.

The exotic creatures were rescued when they were transported by trucks to Kolkata.