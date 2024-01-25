Assam researcher Dr Udaratta Bhattacharjee, selected for post doctoral research in Japan

NAGAON: Dr Udaratta Bhattacharjee, daughter of Pratick Bhattacharjee and Mamoni Sarma Bhattacharjee of Nagaon Amulapatty has been selected for post doctoral research in Institute of Technology, Department of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Industrial Management, Nagoya in Japan.

Dr Bhattacharya will work in a project related to remediation of groundwater using organohalide-respiring bacteria and related microbiology. She acquired professor visa approval from Ministry of Japan in this regard.

She completed her doctorate degree from IIT Guwahati. Earlier, her work was acknowledged by two conference awards for her contribution in developing and modifying a particular bio-fertilizer commonly used by Indian rural communities for improving soil microbial consortium, plant growth and its nutritional factors by incorporating cheap precursors such as water hyacinth and waste tea leaves.

Dr Bhattacharjee was felicitated with an international and national award in International Conference on biotechnology for sustainable bioresources and bioeconomy in 2022 and National Conference on Gau-Vigyan in Modern Life and Medical Science in 2023 for best poster and oral presentation skills. Dr Bhattacharjee has a total of 7 publications in Google scholar. Apart from the research work, she has done preface writing and provided editorial assistance in the book “Conservation of Biodiversity in Northeastern States:Proceedings of NERC 2022” from Springer nature.

Also Read: Assam: Security beefed up ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh district

Also Watch: