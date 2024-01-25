Assam: Security beefed up ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh district

DIBRUGARH: Ahead of Republic Day, security has been beefed up in Dibrugarh district fearing terror strike by ULFA-I cadres after they have boycotted the Republic Day celebrations.

“We are fully prepared to ensure a peaceful Republic Day celebrations, so that citizens are able to celebrate without dread and fear. Since last one month intensive patrolling is being carried out in all important locations and vulnerable pockets. Night patrolling too has been intensified. Apart from regular naka checking, intensive patrolling are being carried out on the highway, roads, bridges and embankments,” said a police official.

He said that security forces have been tasked to guard vital installations of the district including oil and gas pipelines, power houses, transmission towers, major bridges, railway stations, airport, markets and public places have been kept under close guard.

In view of the threat, security check points have been set up at various places within the town and its outskirts, especially the entry and exit points of the town. While all incoming and outgoing vehicles are being stopped for checking, pedestrians also have to undergo frisking in the check points. Night-domination exercise were also being regularly carried out in some of the sensitive locations of the district.

Also Read: BPF president and former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary to field candidates in 2 Lok Sabha seats in BTR

Also Watch: