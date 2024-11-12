Assam Governor Attends Sainik School Goalpara's Diamond Jubilee Celebration As Chief Guest

GOALPARA: The Diamond Jubilee of Sainik School Goalpara (SSG) was celebrated on November 12, 2024 and the occasion marked 60 years of excellence in honing India’s future leaders.
The event was held to pay tribute to the educational institutions' remarkable journey, highlighting its incredible legacy of producing over 300 officers in the Armed Forces and shaping the formative years of numerous other professionals who have went on to make contributions in various fields across the globe.
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was invited as the chief guest and the celebrations were also attended by a gathering of distinguished alumni, school officials, guests, and parents.
A memorial constructed by the Old Boys’ Association of Sainik School Goalpara (OBASSG) in remembrance of the alumni was inaugurated by Governor Acharya upon his arrival.
The proceedings began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Governor Acharya, followed by a welcome address by Brigadier Ajit Kumar Borah, VSM, a distinguished alumnus and Group Commander of NCC Group Headquarters in Guwahati.
The Chief Guest was also presented with a traditional Assamese 'gamosa' and a 'xorai' by Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), another esteemed alumnus of the school.
Furthermore, Col. Y S Parmar, SM, the school’s Principal, honored both Air Marshal Gogoi and Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd) during a special felicitation ceremony to acknowledge their distinguished service.
A special "Diamond Jubilee Edition" and a commemorative "Special Cover" symbolizing SSG’s rich history and aspirations for the future was also released during the event.
ALSO READ: Assam: Forest Officials Rescue Elephant Calf Trapped In Tea Estate Pit In Rangapara
ALSO WATCH: