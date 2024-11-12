Assam Governor Attends Sainik School Goalpara's Diamond Jubilee Celebration As Chief Guest

GOALPARA: The Diamond Jubilee of Sainik School Goalpara (SSG) was celebrated on November 12, 2024 and the occasion marked 60 years of excellence in honing India’s future leaders.

The event was held to pay tribute to the educational institutions' remarkable journey, highlighting its incredible legacy of producing over 300 officers in the Armed Forces and shaping the formative years of numerous other professionals who have went on to make contributions in various fields across the globe.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was invited as the chief guest and the celebrations were also attended by a gathering of distinguished alumni, school officials, guests, and parents.