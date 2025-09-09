Assam resonates with songs of Sudhakantha on Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary

CORRESPONDENTS

TEZPUR: The cultural capital of Assam, Tezpur, reverberated with the songs of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika as his birth centenary celebrations began with grandeur and mass participation. The programme was organized by the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary Celebration Committee in association with the Sonitpur district administration. The day began with floral tributes and cultural offerings at Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi, where District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das and Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava inaugurated the yearlong celebrations. A special dance programme based on Hazarika’s immortal songs ‘Bistirno Parore’ and ‘Kahua Bon Mor Ashanta Mon’ by students of noted dancer Deepa Das added colour to the morning proceedings.

SIVASAGAR: Under the initiative of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, and in collaboration with the Sivasagar district administration, the inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika was held on Monday in Sivasagar. On this occasion, District Commissioner of Sivasagar Aayush Garg, paid floral tribute at the statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika located in front of the Joydayal Khemka Matri Seva Sadan. In his address, the District Commissioner fondly remembered the legendary singer and said that Dr Hazarika, through his immense contributions, brought pride to the people of Assam and established Assamese songs, language, culture, and heritage with dignity in the global arena.

KOKRAJHAR: The District Administration, Kokrajhar, on Monday observed the birth centenary of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, with a floral tribute at his statue in Kokrajhar. District Commissioner Masanda M Pertin paid homage by offering floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s statue, honouring the legendary artiste’s unparalleled contributions, who united generations through his songs, music, and vision of humanity.

HOJAI: People from all communities paid floral tributes, lit earthen lamps in front of the bust of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, at a daylong grand tribute ceremony organized by Ankur Sangha on the occasion of the birth centenary year of music maestro, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, jointly with Hojai Xahitya Xabha, Assam Sanskritik Mahasabha, Hojai, Hojai Zilla Assam Aabriti & Sanskriti Parishad, and Hojai District Senior Citizens’ Association at Sudhakant Dr Bhupen Hazarika Sanskritik Manch, Ankur Sangha premises in Bishnupally in Hojai on Sunday. At the very outset, in the presence of Hojai MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, who was present as the guest of honour, the office bearers of the five organizations hoisted the flag of their respective organizations.

BONGAIGAON: In tune with other parts of the state, the centenary birthday of Dr Bhupen Hazarika was celebrated at Bongaigaon by different organizations. Greater Bongaigaon Press Club of Bongaigaon in association with Prag News celebrated the occasion on Monday. The programme started with paying floral tribute in the portrait of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. After this, an open meeting was organized where retired Lecturer and eminent writer Nirupa Ray Baruah, Press Club’s President Ranjit Sarma, and Bongaigaon District Sports Association’s Secretary Bikas Pathak spoke on the life of the legendary singer.

NAZIRA: The birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika commenced on Monday at the Nazira Co-District Commissioner’s office, organized by the Cultural Affairs Department in collaboration with the Nazira co-district administration. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram and featured prominent guests, including social worker and singer Bhawananda Bora, Assistant Teacher and singer Shiv Prasad Saikia, singer Dilip Das, professor Rajiv Borah, Principal of Swaraj Academy and social worker Asomi Gogoi, Principal of Nazira Sankardev Shishu Niketan Gopal Baruah, athlete Gopal Gogoi, and cultural worker Lekha Rani Phukan, among others.

JAMUGURIHAT, Like other parts of the state and the nation, Jamugurihat also observed the centenary celebration of the birthday of the legendary music maestro, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, on Monday. The educational institutions of the greater Jamugurihat area including THB College, Jamuguri HSS, Panpur HSS, Adarsha Vidyalaya, Jamuguri, North Jamuguri HSS, Rangachakuwa HSS, Dekirai HSS, Panpur HSS, Nagsankar HS, Dakhin Nagsankar HS, Chatia College, Chatia HSS, Gyan Vikash Academy, Sootea Academy, Siporiya HSS along with the ME, MV and LP schools paid rich tributes to the son of the soil to commemorate the centenary celebration of the iconic singer.

THB College here observed the special day with a daylong programme. Dr Anjan Jyoti Ojha, former Principal of Chhayduwar College graced the occasion as an appointed speaker. During his address Dr Ojha highlighted the contribution of Dr Hazarika in the field of music and analyzed his humanitarian messages to the universe. The special day was also observed by various socio-cultural organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area including Abhijatri Kala Kendra, Sundaram Sanskritik Gosthi, Natun Sahitya Parishad among others.

Also Read: Tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Colombo

Also Watch: