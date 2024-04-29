Assam: Restoration work between Jatinga Lampur, New Harangajao in full swing

A Correspondent

Haflong: The train communication between Lumding and Badarpur Hills section is limping back following the ongoing restoration works carried out at the war footing.

Mention may be made here that following the derailment of a train and the shrinkage in between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao, the train communications were disrupted and passenger trains were cancelled and rescheduled, leading to utter inconvenience to the people at a time when there was a second phase of polling. The NF Railway authority pressed heavy work at the spot and continued the restoration works day and night.

