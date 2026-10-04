Assam: Restrictions imposed around injured wild elephant treatment zone in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: District Magistrate, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, has issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, imposing restrictions within a radius of 1 kilometre of the treatment zone of an injured wild elephant and in and around Phulbari tea estate, Koolny tea estate, Kachariagaon, and adjoining areas under Chariduar revenue circle. The injured wild elephant has been under continuous veterinary medical monitoring and treatment by the Forest Department since August 27, 2026, within the jurisdiction of Central Range, Sonitpur West Division. Regular tranquilisation/medication and health monitoring are being carried out. The order has been issued in view of large gatherings of residents, tea garden workers, and commuters near the injured elephant, with members of the public approaching the animal dangerously close despite repeated warnings. Such unauthorised human interference poses a serious risk to human life and safety and may also obstruct the ongoing veterinary treatment and wildlife rescue operations.

Accordingly, assembly or gathering of five or more persons, unauthorised entry or crowding within the treatment/rescue zone, and any act causing obstruction or interference with the ongoing veterinary treatment and rescue operations of the injured wild elephant have been prohibited within the specified area.

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