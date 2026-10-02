Wild elephant menace escalates in Assam's Nalbari district

Herds enter villages in search of food, damage houses and crops and residents demand permanent solution

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A fresh wave of wild elephant incursions has created panic across the northern parts of Assam's Nalbari district, with herds entering human settlements in search of food and causing extensive damage to houses, kitchens and agricultural fields.

On Wednesday night, a herd of wild elephants reportedly entered villages including Chengnoi and Kotahkuchi, damaging several residential houses and kitchens. The presence of the elephants has also triggered severe panic among residents of Batah Gila and Kotahkuchi and adjoining areas. According to local residents, the herd emerged from the Pagladiya river area during the night and entered nearby villages. The elephants reportedly moved through several settlements and damaged paddy fields and other agricultural crops.

Residents said that the problem of wild elephant incursions has increased significantly in the area over the past two years. Paddy fields, fruit orchards and residential areas have increasingly become targets of elephant herds, resulting in substantial losses for local communities. Although the Forest Department has taken measures to drive away the elephants on several occasions, residents say the problem has not been permanently resolved. As a result, villagers are compelled to remain alert throughout the night whenever reports of elephant movement emerge. Locals believe that shrinking forest habitats and a shortage of food in forest areas are among the factors forcing wild elephants to move towards human settlements. The repeated incursions have not only damaged crops and houses but have also increased concerns over the safety of residents.

The situation has become a serious threat to public life and property, particularly at night. Several families have reportedly been forced to remain awake and keep watch because of the fear of another elephant raid.

Residents have urged the government and the Forest Department to take scientific and long-term measures to address the growing human-elephant conflict. They have called for protection of traditional elephant corridors, creation of suitable habitats and food sources within forest areas, construction of appropriate barriers where necessary, and regular monitoring of elephant movements.

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