Assam: Restrictions in Vehicular Movement ahead of Amit Shah’s Guwahati Visit

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Traffic Police has put in place several rules to control traffic before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati on April 29.
These rules aim to improve safety for vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens, and people with disabilities.
These rules are also meant to ensure that emergency vehicles can move freely. The restrictions, which will impact traffic on April 29, are listed below:
All commercial vehicles carrying goods will not be allowed to travel on certain roads in Guwahati on April 29, 2024, from 12 PM to 9 PM. These roads include NH-17 from VIP Flyover to Jalukbari Rotary, DG Road from Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa, MG Road from Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge, RKC Road from Bharalu Railway Gate No. 9 to Fatasil Chariali, AK Dev Road from Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali, FA Road from Ambari Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali, AK Azad Road from Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover, and B.K Kakati Road from Ulubari to Aarya Nagar Flyover.
Slow-moving vehicles and carts will not be allowed to travel on certain roads in Guwahati on April 29, 2024, from 12 PM to 9 PM. These roads include DG Road from Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa, MG Road from Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge, RKC Road from Bharalu Railway Gate No. 9 to Fatasil Chariali, AK Dev Road from Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali, FA Road from Ambari Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali, AK Azad Road from Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover, and B.K Kakati Road from Ulubari to Aarya Nagar Flyover.
Starting from 1 PM on April 29, 2024, all ASTC and private city buses heading from LGBI Airport towards Machkhowa will be regulated. They will follow a route via NH-17, DG Road (from Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (from Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge), A.K Dev Road (from Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali), and AK Azad Road (from Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover).
From 2 PM onwards, vehicles will not be allowed to travel on the stretch of AK Azad Road from Birubari Tiniali near Aarya Nagar Flyover to Lalganesh Tiniali.
This rule won't affect the movement of emergency vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances, vehicles carrying life-saving drugs, oxygen cylinders, and school buses.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be leading a big roadshow in Guwahati on April 29, ahead of the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The event is likely to attract a large number of supporters, highlighting its significance in rallying voters.
Because of Shah's visit, Kamrup Metropolitan District Magistrate Sumit Chattavan has announced that certain roads in the district will be 'no drone, no firecrackers, and no-fly zones.'
These rules will be enforced along the route from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Jalukbari-Maligaon-Cycle Factory Tiniali-Lal Ganesh during the minister's visit.
ALSO WATCH: