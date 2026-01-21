Former Assam Mahapurushiya Society president Trailokya Dutta passes away at 84

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Former president of the central committee of Assam Mahapurushiya Society and current Advisor Trailokya Dutta breathed his last on Monday at the age of 84. He was undergoing treatment for hypertension and was admitted to a hospital nearly a month ago.

Dutta was a renowned spiritual leader and scholar of Hahchara Latum village in Sivasagar district. He was known for his expertise in Bhagavat Darshan and was respected by the community for his knowledge and spiritual guidance.

A highly educated individual, Dutta had pursued university education and was involved in literary and journalistic pursuits. He was also actively involved in various social organizations and institutions in the region. The news of his passing has been met with grief and condolences from the community. Dutta leaves behind his wife and two married daughters.

